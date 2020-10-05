Shooting in Lower Towamensing Township

TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating a shooting in Carbon County Monday.

The shooting happened at the 3900 block of Forest Inn Road in Lower Towamensing Township, according to a state police news release. The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the surrounding communities, police said.

Police say they are not releasing any other details about the shooting at this time. State police are investigating along with the Carbon County district attorney's office.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene says a woman was flown to the hospital.

