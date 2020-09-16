A state police investigation had a busy highway closed for hours in Schuylkill and Berks counties Wednesday night.
Route 61 was closed southbound in Schuylkill County around Route 895 due to the incident.
The closure stretched all the way to Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County.
Orange cones were out and authorities were directing traffic.
Initial reports indicated there was a pursuit and crash, and a search for someone was underway. State police haven't confirmed that, or said anything about why the road is closed.
Route 61 reopened around 3 a.m.