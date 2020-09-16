Police incident in Schuylkill

A state police investigation had a busy highway closed for hours in Schuylkill and Berks counties Wednesday night.

Route 61 was closed southbound in Schuylkill County around Route 895 due to the incident.

The closure stretched all the way to Lowland Road in Tilden Township, Berks County.

Orange cones were out and authorities were directing traffic.

Initial reports indicated there was a pursuit and crash, and a search for someone was underway. State police haven't confirmed that, or said anything about why the road is closed.

Route 61 reopened around 3 a.m.

Route 61 closure

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.