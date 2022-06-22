STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are joining in on the search for a missing Poconos woman.
Dana Smithers, 45, was last seen late the night of May 28.
Doorbell camera video shows her leaving a friend's house with her cell phone in hand, said Stroud Area Regional police last week. Her cell phone, wallet and daily medication were later found at her Stroudsburg home, but there has been no sign of her since, police said.
State police said Wednesday they are assisting Stroud Area Regional police in the search.
Family, who reported Smithers missing on June 4, told police that she has never stayed away from her young daughter for this long before.
Smithers is described as 5-foot-5, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a burgundy shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stroud Area Regional police at 570-421-6800.