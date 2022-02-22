TOBYHANNA, Pa. - State police are searching for a Monroe County man wanted on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.
State police obtained an arrest warrant for Gary Wilgus, 40, of Tobyhanna, for failure to register with PSP.
Wilgus is a registered sex offender for aggravated statutory rape in Tennessee, state police said.
He has prior convictions for failing to register as a sex offender along with an active arrest warrant in the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear on a Stroud Area Regional Police Department Megan's Law violation, according to the news release.
State police say Wilgus is known to frequent shelters and homeless camps in the Stroudsburg and Monroe County areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Justin M. Leri, PSP Stroudsburg CIU at JLeri@pa.gov or 570-619-6800.