KUNKLETOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager from Monroe County.

Ashton Caba, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 21.

He was living with his father on Red Bud Lane in Kunkletown. Caba was last seen via Ring surveillance video on Tuesday Dec. 20 at approximately 1:42 p.m. leaving the residence with two large duffle bags.

He was scheduled to return to his mother’s residence in Texas last week.

Police say Caba is reportedly dating 17-year-old Jayla Richardson, who is also listed in as a runaway being investigated by PSP-Fern Ridge.

Both juveniles are believed to be in the Effort or possibly Allentown area, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.