Police lights

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been charged after two women say he assaulted them at a spa back in May.

Frank Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono, is charged with indecent assault.

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened after a group of women rented the Serenity Spa and Massage in Mount Pocono on May 21 for a bachelorette party. A 23-year-old and a 25-year-old woman said they had received massages from Marchello where sexual contact occurred, state police said.

State police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Criminal investigation Unit at 570-619-6480.

