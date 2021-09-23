State police car
BEAVER MEADOWS BOROUGH, Pa. - A 25-year-old Carbon County man is being accused of assaulting a five-month-old boy.

Brandon Gombert, of Beaver Meadows Borough, is being charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers were sent to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 for the report of a five-month-old boy with a fractured femur, state police said. A physician told police that the boy also had X-ray evidence of previous injuries which were in various stages of healing, according to the news release.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for further treatment, police said.

After a forensic interview with another child and an interview with a doctor, police issued an arrest warrant for Gombert, state police said.

Gombert was taken into custody at the Carbon County Courthouse. He was arraigned and committed to Carbon County Correctional Facility on $150,000 straight bail.

