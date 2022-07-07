SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he assaulted troopers at a Monroe County resort Wednesday night.
Samuel Jiminez, 19, of West New York, New Jersey, faces aggravated assault and related charges, according to a news release from state police.
State police were sent to Rainbow Mountain Resort in Smithfield Township shortly after 8 p.m. after an employee reported a belligerent and intoxicated man. After Bushkill EMS arrived on scene, Jiminez approached the ambulance and punched the window and body of the vehicle, state police said.
Troopers arrived on scene and gave verbal commands to Jiminez. State police say he ignored the commands, walking towards troopers and ultimately pulling away.
During the encounter he hit troopers in the head and neck, according to state police. He continued to scream and yell, along with spitting at troopers, authorities said.