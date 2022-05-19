UNION TWP., Pa. - A man in Schuylkill County is being accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles.
Joshua Mathis, 31, faces several charges, including corruption of minors, according to court paperwork.
Mathis committed the assaults at multiple locations within Union Township and Ringtown Borough from summer 2017 until January 2019, state police said.
Police said Mathis offered one of the victims money and gifts in exchange for sexual favors. Another victim was offered a "vape" in exchange for allowing Mathis to inappropriately touch the victim, according to court paperwork.
State police said Mathis assaulted a third victim. The victim then retrieved a baseball bat and hit Mathis in the knees, state police said.