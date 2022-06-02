Shooting generic

PITTSTON, Pa. - A Staten Island man is facing numerous charges after a shooting at a Luzerne County shopping center Wednesday night.

Christopher Carmona, 37, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

State police say troopers were sent to the parking lot at a shopping center on Route 315 in Pittston shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting.

A 20-year-old woman saw Carmona rummaging through her vehicle in the parking lot, according to state police. When confronted by the woman, Carmona shot her, state police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

After an extensive search, troopers found Carmona walking along Route 315 and took him into custody without incident, according to state police.

Carmona was taken to Luzerne County Prison.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact troopers at Troop P, Wilkes-Barre, at 570-821-4110.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.