PITTSTON, Pa. - A Staten Island man is facing numerous charges after a shooting at a Luzerne County shopping center Wednesday night.
Christopher Carmona, 37, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.
State police say troopers were sent to the parking lot at a shopping center on Route 315 in Pittston shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting.
A 20-year-old woman saw Carmona rummaging through her vehicle in the parking lot, according to state police. When confronted by the woman, Carmona shot her, state police said.
The woman was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
After an extensive search, troopers found Carmona walking along Route 315 and took him into custody without incident, according to state police.
Carmona was taken to Luzerne County Prison.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact troopers at Troop P, Wilkes-Barre, at 570-821-4110.