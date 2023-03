HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of stabbing his mother in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

Justin Grimley, of Tobyhanna, is charged with attempted homicide, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers were sent to Pensyl Creek Road in Hamilton Township for the report of a stabbing victim shortly after 6 a.m. After an investigation, state police say a 58-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest by her son.

Police did not comment on a possible motive for the stabbing.