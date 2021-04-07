CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested after state police say he threatened to shoot state troopers who were trying to serve an arrest warrant.
Thomas Kram, 40, of Albrightsville, is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and numerous related charges, according to a state police news release.
Troopers were called to the 1400 block of Donalds Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County Tuesday shortly after 11 p.m. to perform a patrol check and attempt to serve a felony arrest warrant.
Troopers saw that the interior lights of the residence were illuminated, and a front door was wide open, according to the news release. Troopers announced their presence and requested someone to come outside. From the interior of the residence, troopers heard a male voice saying "get out of here, I have a gun and will shoot you," according to state police. The man was identified as Kram.
Contact was made with Kram, who said he had several guns in the residence and he would kill anyone who tried to enter the house, state police said.
State Police S.E.R.T. was activated, and responded to the scene. After several hours, Kram surrendered, according to the news release.