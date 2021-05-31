SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. | Authorities report that a missing Monroe County woman has been found.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Stroudsburg barracks announced Sunday that Elizabeth Grieco was reported missing on May 24, when her family discovered that she was not at her Smithfield Township home.
Family members told police that the 64-year-old suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia and other personality disorders and was last seen being dropped off in the area of 3811 Route 191 in Bethlehem Township.
Family members told police Grieco told them she would be traveling to Canada.
A few hours after asking the public for assistance in locating Grieco, state police reported that she'd been found. It's not clear where she was located.