HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating after two people allegedly stole more than $250 worth of merchandise from a Giant in Monroe County.

The people stole the items from the store at Route 611, in Hamilton Township, shortly after 6 p.m. on April 5, according to state police.

One of the people is a woman with brown hair, who was wearing a white and black camo hat with the brim facing sideways on the right side of her face. She was also wearing a necklace with an unknown pendant; a black v-neck sweatshirt; black, white, and grey camo spandex capris; and grey, black and white Nike air max sneakers with red on the soles.

The woman also had on brown sunglasses and a large grey purse with a metal loop attached to the purse and strap. State police say she was carrying a coffee mug with a black top.

The second woman has strawberry blonde highlight hair with brown roots. State police say she was wearing a grey shirt, a black collared coat, and red and black shoes.

She had a large tan and brown checkered purse on her right shoulder, state police said.

Police say the pair stole $270.29 worth of merchandise.

Any person with information is asked to please contact PA State Police Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.