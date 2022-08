EFFORT, Pa. - State police say somebody stole a wheelchair belonging to a 5-year-old boy in Monroe County.

The motorized pediatric wheelchair was stolen from a home in Effort Wednesday between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a news release from state police.

State police said the chair is black, blue and silver and a necessity to the boy, who relies on it for his everyday use.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wheelchair is encouraged to call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.