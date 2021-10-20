Gavin Jago

ASHLAND, Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing teenager in Schuylkill County.

State police say they responded to the 2400 block of Spruce Street in Ashland Borough Tuesday shortly before 3:30 p.m. for the report of a missing juvenile.

Gavin Jago, 16, had not returned home from school and is missing, according to a news release from state police.

Jago is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair, state police said.

State police are asking anyone who knows where Jago is to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300 and reference incident number 21-1403604.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.