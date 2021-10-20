ASHLAND, Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing teenager in Schuylkill County.
State police say they responded to the 2400 block of Spruce Street in Ashland Borough Tuesday shortly before 3:30 p.m. for the report of a missing juvenile.
Gavin Jago, 16, had not returned home from school and is missing, according to a news release from state police.
Jago is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair, state police said.
State police are asking anyone who knows where Jago is to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300 and reference incident number 21-1403604.