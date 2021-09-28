JACKSON TWP., Pa. – Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Jackson Township, Monroe County, on Tuesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate 15-year-old Kendra Collins, who was last spotted around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Field Terrace and Anglemire Drive.
Collins is described as a 5'4" white female, approximately 120 pounds. She was last wearing a white button-up short-sleeved shirt, a black above-the-knee skirt and white knee-high socks. She has wavy black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Collins is asked to call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.