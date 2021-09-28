Kendra Collins

JACKSON TWP., Pa. – Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Jackson Township, Monroe County, on Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate 15-year-old Kendra Collins, who was last spotted around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Field Terrace and Anglemire Drive.

Collins is described as a 5'4" white female, approximately 120 pounds. She was last wearing a white button-up short-sleeved shirt, a black above-the-knee skirt and white knee-high socks. She has wavy black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Collins is asked to call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.