MAHANOY TWP., Pa. - State police in Schuylkill County are looking for a man they say caused a serious crash, then took off.
The two-vehicle wreck happened Wednesday evening around 5:40 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound in Mahanoy Township, state police said.
An SUV veered out of its lane and hit a Subaru Outback, which was driving next to it in the passing lane, police said. The Subaru veered onto the shoulder then went back in its lane, where it was hit a second time by the SUV, police said.
The second impact caused the Subaru to roll over several times, and its driver was thrown from the vehicle, police said.
The SUV stopped and the driver approached a passenger from the Subaru, but then the driver got back in his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.
The woman who was thrown from the car was flown to the hospital in serious condition. A male and female passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.
The fleeing driver is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white man with brown or black hair, wearing a black collared shirt with a logo on the left chest and dark pants. He was driving a black, medium-sized SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, police said.
Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle should call state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.