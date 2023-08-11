STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing internet and phone communications cable lines.

Police said the wanted man, James Gerald Bruner, was recently identified as being involved in such a theft in Monroe County. Given a recent investigation into "serial thefts of such cables" in the area, troopers have obtained an arrest warrant for Bruner.

According to police, Bruner has also an active warrant in Bucks County. The thefts in Monroe County have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages, police said.

Anyone with information on Bruner's whereabouts is asked to contact PSP's Stroudsburg Barracks Criminal Investigation Unit at (570) 619-6800.