MAHONING TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County man.
Granvil Lang Jr., 79, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Center Street in Mahoning Township, police said.
He may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused, authorities said.
The Lehighton man was driving a red 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a gray hood, with the Texas license plate JDM-7891.
He is believed to be wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, police said
Anyone who sees Lang should call 911, police said.