Alfred Cabral missing Monroe County man
Pennsylvania State Police

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - State police are searching for a missing Monroe County man.

Alfred Cabral, 57, was last seen driving near Easton early Sunday morning, state police said Sunday evening.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.

Cabral was driving a 2016 Toyota 4Runner with license plate KSS-9378, said state police in Stroudsburg.

He's 5-foot-7, 147 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

