HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are investigating after they say somebody stole a pickup truck that later hit a pole.
Somebody stole a white Ford F-250 with the registration ZLR3587 from Sunburst Dr. in Hazle Township, Luzerne County between 2:40 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
The stolen truck hit a pole, which sheared in half, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday at Stocktown Road in Hazle Township, state police said. The truck was heavily damaged in the crash.
State police said they have received numerous calls about thefts from motor vehicles in Hazle Township and in Banks Township, Carbon County involving the stolen truck.
State police are asking any one with information to call them at 570-459-3890.