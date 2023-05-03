JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a teenager in Monroe County made swatting calls to multiple locations in the U.S. and had child pornography on his computer.

Criminal investigators from PSP Fern Ridge were contacted by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in Texas about a “swatting calls” investigation. “Swatting calls” are when a person calls 911 and describes an emergency happening at a location, when it really isn’t happening.

Through investigation, officials learned that somebody at an address in Jackson Township was making the calls, according to a news release from state police.

Authorities served a search warrant Tuesday on the address in Jackson Township. During a forensic download of the juvenile’s computer, nine swatting calls were discovered to be made to Florida, Oregon, California, Tennessee, and Kentucky, along with other locations throughout the country, according to state police.

Additionally, state police say child pornography was discovered on the teenager's computer.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody.

A juvenile petition has been filed against him with charges of possession of child pornography, false alarms, false reports, and possession of instruments of a crime.

He is at the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center while he awaits his preliminary hearing.

State police say the investigation remains active. Updated information will be released when it becomes available as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, state police said.