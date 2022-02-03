MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A state police trooper was involved in a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night.
It happened around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of SR 402 (Resica Falls) and Coolbaugh Road in Middle Smithfield Township.
According to a PSP press release, the Pennsylvania State Police vehicle was traveling NB on SR 402, approaching the intersection of Coolbaugh Road, while responding to an emergency with sirens and lights on.
Officials report, the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling SB on SR 402 and was also approaching the intersection of Coolbaugh Road.
The PSP trooper exited the travel lane and entered the SB lane and attempted to turn left onto Coolbaugh Road without knowing for certain the turn was going to be made safely, officials say.
The trooper turned directly into the Nissan's path, causing the crash, PSP reports.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
The trooper was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for evaluation.
The driver and passengers of the Nissan were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono for treatment of suspected minor injuries.