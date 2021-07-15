MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents in Monroe County to be extra vigilant with their mail.
There have been numerous mail thefts over the past several weeks from rural residential mailboxes in the Stroudsburg, Saylorsburg and Brodheadsville delivery areas, said state police in a news release Thursday.
People will drive up to mailboxes soon after the mail is delivered and take out everything in the mailbox, police said. They'll keep items of value, like credit cards, gift cards or packages, then dump the unwanted mail along the road, sometimes several miles away from where the mail was originally delivered, authorities say.
The warning comes a day after police in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County warned of the same thing.
Authorities are asking anyone who finds mail addressed to other homes to give it to a mail carrier or turn it in at the post office.
Report suspicious activity by calling 911 or the local police department, or the USPS Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Police provided some tips to protect your mail from thieves:
-- Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
-- If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately. You can sign up for Informed Delivery at the U.S. Postal Service website. Informed Delivery provides a digital preview of household incoming mail scheduled to arrive soon.
-- If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.
-- Don’t send cash in the mail.
-- Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return. Most delivery points can request a mail hold via the U.S. Postal Service website.
-- Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.