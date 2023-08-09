It's not new, but state police say scammers are still getting away with it.

Troopers are reminding people to be aware of a scam currently affecting many in the Monroe County area.

Scammers will contact you by phone and say that your loved one, typically a grandchild, is in trouble and in jail or may go to jail, but will be released in exchange for cash.

The scammers will often cite specific names and will say not to talk about it to anyone as it would be embarrassing to the family, police say.

The scammers will then ask for an address to pick up the money and will then send a courier to do so.

Police say to trust your instinct, and if it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. They also gave these tips to stay safe:

Don’t feel pressured to provide payment for something or to someone, do research into it first, run it by a friend or family member.

Do not give out sensitive information over the phone. Example: social security number or bank account number.

NEVER place money in your mailbox for someone to come and pick up.

Do not give remote access to anyone for any of your devices.

Never make a payment to someone with gift cards – it’s a scam!

Remember, just because someone says they are from a certain “company”, it doesn’t mean they actually are!

If you feel a phone call might be a scam or you are being asked for sensitive information – hang up!

Scams can happen through e-mails also. If there are a lot of misspelled words, it might be a scam. Always look at the e-mail address it was sent from, if you don’t recognize it, don’t ’t respond or open any attachments.

Anyone who is a victim of a scam should contact law enforcement.