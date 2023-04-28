SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in part of Monroe County are accusing a woman of endangering the welfare of a child.

The 29-year-old woman from Stroudsburg was taken into custody earlier this month, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

State police troopers were dispatched to Deerfield Drive in Smithfield Township April 21 around 10 a.m. for the report of a domestic-related incident. Police were told the woman had active warrants for endangering the welfare of a child and theft.

Troopers tried to detain the woman, who was on a steep embankment within arm's reach of her child, who was inside a stroller without the wheel locks engaged, according to the news release.

The woman refused to answer any questions, state police said.

After being told that she will be detained, troopers tried to physically take the woman into custody, according to the news release. The woman pulled away and a physical encounter ensued, state police said.

Troopers were able to take her into custody for multiple warrants, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child.