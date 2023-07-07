PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A woman says she was delivering a package from Amazon to a home in Paradise Township, Monroe County when a man pointed a shotgun at her, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers were sent to the home on the 300 block of Hunters Farm Road on July 1 shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a report of reckless endangerment.

The 30-year-old woman from Allentown told state troopers the 70-year-old Henryville man gave her access to his property by opening the security gate on order to deliver an Amazon package, state police said.

The woman, who was driving her personal vehicle, said she had identified herself as an Amazon driver, according to the news release. The woman said she parked the vehicle in front of the home in order to deliver the package when the Henryville man unexpectedly brandished a shotgun with his left hand and pointed it at her, according to state police.

The woman said she raised her hands, saying she was from Amazon, all while still seated in the vehicle, state police said. The woman said her two children had been seated in the back of the vehicle during the incident, state police said.

The man took the package from the woman, then pointed the firearm at her again and told her to leave the property, state police said.

The man, who state police did not name, is facing a reckless endangerment charge.