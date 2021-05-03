POTTSVILLE, Pa. | The state senator representing a portion of Schuylkill County is calling upon a county commissioner accused of sexual harassment to resign his post or face possible impeachment.
Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage is accused of violating sexual harassment and discrimination policies, and a group of four female county employees filed a lawsuit against him and other county officials.
Sen. David G. Argall, R-Berks/Schuylkill, issued a statement Monday indicating that he’s heard from members of the Schuylkill County community, Democrats and Republicans alike, who were “horrified to read the details of the lawsuit filed against” Halcovage. An investigation by the county solicitor and the human resources department found they would have recommended Halcovage, a Republican, be fired, if he was an employee, according to Argall’s prepared statement.
After reviewing the matter with Senate legal staff, Argall said he strongly urges Halcovage to resign. The senator indicated he’s reviewed the impeachment process with three state representatives representing Schuylkill County.
“While impeachment would be a very serious and difficult matter, we all understand this path may be the next appropriate course of action,” Argall said in a prepared statement.
“It's a sad day for Schuylkill County, but due to the nature of the allegations, I believe it would be in the best interest of everyone involved and in the best interest of Schuylkill County for Commissioner Halcovage to step away from his post,” Argall said. “Dragging this out would be a disservice to the residents of Schuylkill County who elected him to help lead their county government.”
WFMZ 69News has reached out to Halcovage for comment.
The civil lawsuit filed against Halcovage lists hundreds of allegations, including two women who claim he told them they'd have to switch political parties if they wanted a raise. A county probe into the allegations found that Halcovage violated sexual harassment policies.
Halcovage has rejected calls for his resignation but did step down as chairman of the county’s board of commissioners. Members of the Schuylkill County Republican Committee have asked him to step down from the board.
The state attorney general has declined to pursue criminal charges against Halcovage.