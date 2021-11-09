HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate will consider a resolution to remove an embattled Schuylkill County commissioner from office.
Sen. David Argall, who represents Schuylkill and Berks counties, introduced the resolution Tuesday to oust Commissioner George Halcovage.
The resolution would establish a Senate special committee to complete an investigation, then if two-thirds of the Senate vote against Halcovage, the governor is required to remove him from office, according to a news release from Argall's office.
“Almost every single state and county elected official representing Schuylkill County has now called upon Commissioner Halcovage to resign,” said Argall, in a prepared statement. “We must take bipartisan action to address this situation. That’s why I have introduced this resolution.”
Halcovage is the subject of a lawsuit by four county employees, listing hundreds of sexual harassment allegations. A county probe in June found he violated sexual harassment and discrimination policies.
In May, a judge granted two sexual violence Protection From Abuse orders against Halcovage.
In October, the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission found Halcovage had subjected and continues to subject female employees to discrimination, retaliation and harassment.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is considering a similar effort to remove Halcovage. A House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a resolution to open an investigation into whether an impeachment or removal from office is required.
Halcovage has rejected calls for his resignation, but did step down as chairman of the county’s board of commissioners.
The state attorney general has declined to pursue criminal charges.