MIFFLINTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State Trooper is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shootout in Juniata County.

This all began in Mifflintown Borough just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

A state trooper encountered an armed suspect near the State Police Lewiston Station.

The suspect shot and seriously injured that trooper, then fled the scene.

State Police tracked the suspect to the intersection of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township just before 3 p.m.

The suspect then shot another State Trooper before the suspect was finally shot and killed.

That Trooper succumbed to his injuries.

Governor Shapiro and State Police Colonel Christopher Paris are at the hospital right now with the recovering state trooper.

We are told he is in stable condition.