HAZLETON, Pa. - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery and homicide in Hazleton over the weekend.
It happened Saturday night at Craig's Food Mart on West Broad Street.
When police arrived on the scene, they learned an armed robbery had taken place and found the body of Ashokkumar Patel, 50, inside the store, according to the Luzerne County district attorney's office. Authorities say an autopsy confirmed the death took place at the same time as the robbery.
An unidentified person wearing a red or orange Nike hooded sweatshirt walked into Craig’s Food Mart and shot Patel once, the DA's office said. The unidentified shooter then took an unknown amount of money from behind the counter and left the store, according to the DA's office.
Investigators believe that the unidentified shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The Hazleton City Police Department and the DA's office are seeking the public’s help to identify a female patron of Craig’s Food Mart who is believed to be the last person inside, other than Patel and the shooter, prior to the killing.
Investigators believe that the unidentified female drove away from the store in a white, Ram Rebel pickup truck, which has the rear license plate partially secured to the top right corner of the truck. Investigators believe that the unidentified female may have relevant information to the case, the DA's office said.
Anyone with information about the identity of these people or the location of these vehicles is asked to contact the Hazleton City Police Department 570-459-4940 ext. 6.