High St Tamaqua

High Street in Tamaqua

 Larry Neff | for 69 News

A line of thunderstorms caused widespread damage Monday night in parts of Schuylkill County.

The cluster of storms moved southeast through the region after dark, with winds possibly up to 70 mph, according to 69 News meteorologists.

Thousands in Schuylkill County woke up without power Tuesday, particularly in East Union and Rush townships.

The Tamaqua Area School District initially had a 2-hour delay Tuesday, then changed to fully closed for the day.

Many trees and wires were down around the area, and several roads were closed Tuesday as crews work to clean up.

