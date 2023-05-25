Police in the Poconos are speaking out amid new reports involving the man charged in four Idaho killings and a local missing person's case.

Stroud Area Regional police say they have no evidence that the disappearance of Dana Smithers, whose remains were found in Monroe County nearly a year after she went missing, is tied to Bryan Kohberger, the Monroe man charged in the Idaho student slayings.

"The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is aware of the many currently reported news articles, in which various media outlets have reported connections between the SARPD’s Dana Smithers missing person investigation and Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger," the police statement released midday Thursday says.

The news reports came after a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday that Kohberger's parents, residents of Chestnuthill Township, were subpoenaed to testify before a Monroe County grand jury.

It's not clear what crime the Monroe County grand jury is investigating. By law, a Monroe County grand jury can only review potential crimes that happened in Monroe County.

The Kohbergers' testimony can be shared with prosecutors in Idaho, although the documents are sealed, meaning we don't know the details of their testimonies.

Some reports as well as social media buzz said the jury investigation was tied to Smithers' case.

Smithers' remains were found in April in Stroudsburg in the woods near the exit for I-80. Her cause and manner of death were still undetermined.

Smithers was reported missing on June 4, 2022. She had been last seen on May 28 of that year at approximately 11:05 p.m. A ring video camera verified her leaving the residence of a friend with her cell phone in hand, Stroud Area Regional Police said at the time.

Police said her cell phone, wallet, and daily medication were found at her residence.