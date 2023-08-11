STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department (SARPD) has obtained arrested homicide warrants for two people involved in a drive-by shooting last summer.

Police say Kylan Coombs, 23, and Alexandra Hidalgo, 27, are wanted for their alleged involvement in Aug. 7, 2022, shooting in the 600 block of Stroudsburg's Main Street. Police recovered a .233 caliber shell from the scene last year, but no firearms.

According to police, both Coombs and Hidalgo "have a history of incidents involving firearms" and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information are asked to contact SARPD Detectives Capone or Knowles at (570) 421-6800.