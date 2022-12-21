It started out more than a decade ago, helping out one family in need. Now in its sixteenth year, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department has more than 220 kids on its Olsen Christmas Wish list.

"We never saw it coming, it's just amazing how it turned out," Officer Chris Shelly, with the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and Co-Founder of Olsen Christmas Wish, said.

It seems to just keep getting bigger every year.

"The first year we had one child," Shelly said, "and then it turned into like six kids the next year, then 20 kids and now we are at 226 kids this year."

Shelly, along with the Stroud Area Regional Police, created "Olsen Christmas Wish" years ago, to gift kids in need, in memory of one of their own. Police officer Jeff Olsen died in 2006.

That year, fellow officers fundraised for Jeff Olsen's two sons.

"Over the years that's kind of morphed now into using his memory and other first responders who have fallen," Shelly said.

"Fifteen years ago, we lost my brother, Jeff," Olsen's sister, Patty Muller, said. "It was my family's worst nightmare, it was sudden. To have him remembered year after year, and for it to become this big, it is the best case out of the worst-case scenario."

The giving grew, as officers found more and more in need.

"As police officers we run into families who need help all the time," Shelly said. "On top of that, we're in contact with the school districts, children, youth, so we get numerous families that come at us."

Now, police run the event, along with Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and Rudy's Tavern. But Shelly says it really does take a village.

"You can't put a number on how many people are involved and how many corporations and how many companies are involved in this," he said. "It's huge."

A few years ago, organizers moved the venue to Stroudsmoor, to be able to fit even more children. 110 kids were inside opening gifts Wednesday night. But even more than that - 226 kids total - are receiving gifts from the officers this year.

So many volunteered at the event, including kids.

"I think if a kid just came out and saw no presents under the Xmas tree, I think they would be disappointed, so it gives us an opportunity to have some fun," 8-year-old Rowen Baum, a volunteer from Stroudsburg, said.

"Knowing you're making people happy, is just really what makes you want to do it," 11-year-old Trace Predmore, a volunteer from East Stroudsburg, added.

"I mean, it's total pandemonium," Muller said. "The kids are crazy, Santa comes, there's tears. There's tears because they're afraid of Santa. I really just sit back and think, from my brother, all of this happens."