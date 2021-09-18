STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after being called to the scene of a man lying on the sidewalk in Stroudsburg.
Officials found the man in the 700 block of Main Street around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the man had been stabbed several times and was taken to a local hospital treatment.
About 25 minutes later officers were alerted to a large crowd and disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
As Officers began to approach the disturbance, they say a single gunshot was heard. Dozens of people began fleeing the area and a male victim was located with a single gunshot wound to the arm.
Police multiple persons in the crowd became disorderly and began shouting at officers while refusing to leave the crime scene.
Once Officers gained control of the crowd, the victim was then able to be taken to a local hospital.
Both of these incidents are currently active ongoing.
Currently the suspects in both incidents are unknown.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Joseph Susinskas at 570-421-6800 Ext:1025 or by email at jsusinskas@sarpd.com.