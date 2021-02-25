Department of Justice graphic

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a Monroe County man distributed cocaine within 1,000 feet of a high school.

James Williams III, also known as “Dilly,” 40, of Stroud Township, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to a Department of Justice news release.

According to the indictment, Williams distributed and possessed with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of Stroudsburg High School on March 29, 2018 and April 18, 2018. The indictment also charges Williams with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine on May 3, 2018.

The indictment also alleges that Williams, a convicted felon, illegally possessed two firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. One of the firearms was stolen, according to the indictment.

The maximum penalty under federal law is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

