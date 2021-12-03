Bryant Street Stroudsburg fire 1
Jenny McCain | 69 News

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Several people are displaced after a fire tore through a home in the 600 block of Bryant Street on Friday.

Stroudsburg Fire Chief Charlie Franz said the call came in around 3 p.m. Stroudsburg and three other fire companies responded, he said.

The back of the home was in flames when firefighters arrived, Franz said.

Five adults are displaced following the blaze. One adult suffered burns and was flown to a local hospital. The other four individuals were not hurt. No firefighters were hurt.

Two dogs and two cats died. One cat survived.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

