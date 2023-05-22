A Stroudsburg man has been convicted in federal court of torturing an Estonian citizen in 2015 in Iraq.

The U.S. Department of Justice says it was in connection with running an illegal weapons manufacturing plant in Kurdistan.

Ross Roggio, 54, was convicted of torturing an employee who raised concerns about what they were doing.

According to the feds, Roggio also illegally exported firearm parts from the U.S. to Iraq. Roggio and his consulting company were hit with a 37-count indictment back in 2018.

Investigators say Roggio had the employee abducted and detained at a Kurdish military compound for over a month, and that Roggio led multiple interrogation sessions during which he directed Kurdish soldiers to suffocate, tase and beat the victim.

According to an indictment, on at least one occasion Roggio wrapped his belt around the victim's neck, yanked him off the ground, and suspended him in the air, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Roggio was convicted of torture, conspiracy to commit torture, conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, exporting weapons parts and services to Iraq without the approval of the Department of State, exporting weapons tools to Iraq without the approval of the Department of Commerce, smuggling goods, wire fraud, and money laundering.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23 and faces a maximum of life behind bars.