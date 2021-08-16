A Stroudsburg man has been sentenced after being convicted of using the internet to attract minors.
Robert Duus, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, federal authorities said.
Police say they found Duus using the internet to try to entice a girl to have sex with him.
Federal prosecutors say Duus thought he was communicating online with the mother of a 12-year-old girl, and that he agreed to pay the mother money in exchange for sex with the girl.
Duus was actually talking to an undercover officer, and police arrested the man when he arrived at an arranged meet-up spot in Tannersville, authorities said.