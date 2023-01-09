STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been sentenced in a drug-related death.

Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

He was convicted for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, the DOJ said.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Johnson and another person were engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute controlled substances, heroin and fentanyl, for the time beginning January 2020 through March 2021, which resulted in a death.

Both were also found guilty of aiding and abetting each other in the December 10, 2020 distribution of heroin and fentanyl, resulting in that death, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office presented the testimony of multiple witnesses during trial, including Dr. Michael Coyer, a Forensic Toxicologist, who said the death resulted from the use of heroin and fentanyl; and a PSP Forensic Chemist, who analyzed drugs found at the scene of the death.

Additional testimony was provided by officers and detectives from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office; the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pocono Township Police Department, the FBI – Scranton Office; and an FBI special agent from the Pittsburgh Office.