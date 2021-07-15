STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County borough is one of 10 finalists vying for the chance to win a $3 million tech makeover.
Stroudsburg is competing for the chance to win a T-Mobile Hometown Techover.
T-Mobile says the winner will get a $200,000 grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League® baseball field refurbishment, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, and more.
A panel of judges from T-Mobile and Smart Growth America will determine a winner based on project feasibility, the town’s need for a network upgrade, and town leadership interest and engagement.
Later this summer, one of the 10 finalist towns will be declared the T-Mobile Hometown Techover winner. The remaining nine finalists will each get a $50,000 grant to help jump-start or complete a project in their community, the company said.
The other nine finalists are:
Dunn, N.C.
Girard, Kan.
Guadalupe, Calif.
Hopkinsville, Ky.
Kalispell, Mont.
Tipton, Ind.
Wareham, Mass.
Washington, Mo.
Woodstock, Ill.