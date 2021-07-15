5G cellular network

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County borough is one of 10 finalists vying for the chance to win a $3 million tech makeover.

Stroudsburg is competing for the chance to win a T-Mobile Hometown Techover.

T-Mobile says the winner will get a $200,000 grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League® baseball field refurbishment, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, and more.

A panel of judges from T-Mobile and Smart Growth America will determine a winner based on project feasibility, the town’s need for a network upgrade, and town leadership interest and engagement.

Later this summer, one of the 10 finalist towns will be declared the T-Mobile Hometown Techover winner. The remaining nine finalists will each get a $50,000 grant to help jump-start or complete a project in their community, the company said.

The other nine finalists are:

Dunn, N.C.

Girard, Kan.

Guadalupe, Calif.

Hopkinsville, Ky.

Kalispell, Mont.

Tipton, Ind.

Wareham, Mass.

Washington, Mo.

Woodstock, Ill.

