STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Stroudsburg, Monroe County woman is accused of delivering heroin to a 33-year-old Henryville man who later died of an overdose.
Kaleigh Watson, 30, is being charged in the death of Joshua Kiernan, according to a news release from the Monroe County district attorney's office. She's being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, as well as possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Kiernan died on December 14, 2020 after injecting a lethal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl, the DA's office said.
After the death, detectives with the DA's office conducted a welfare check on Watson after receiving information regarding her own heroin use, and the care of her minor child, according to the news release. Detectives made contact with her at her residence in Pocono Township and found the house to be in deplorable condition, the DA's office said.
At the time they made contact with Watson her child was staying with relatives. Watson was found to be in possession of heroin and was offered an opportunity to attend treatment for her addiction, which she successfully completed, according to the news release.
After their encounter with Watson, Monroe County detectives and state police troopers continued to investigate Kiernan's death.
After an investigation, authorities allege Watson arranged for the purchase of heroin the day before the death, obtained the heroin, and delivered the heroin to the victim at his jobsite which was located in Carbon County, the DA's office said.
Kiernan overdosed in his home that night, but survived. He went to work the next morning in Carbon County where he ultimately injected a fatal dose, according to the news release.
Two other people involved in this incident have been arrested and charged by the FBI and are being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Watson's arrest is part of the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney and the Monroe County Drug Task Force's ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.