STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County are asking for help finding a missing person.
Stroud Area Regional Police say Dana Smithers, 45, of Stroudsburg, was reported missing on June 4.
Officials say Smithers was last seen on May 28 just after 11:00 p.m. Video shows Smithers leaving the residence of a friend with her cell phone. Smithers cell phone, wallet and daily medication were found at her residence.
Family reported to police that Smithers has never stayed away from her young daughter for this length of time.
She is described as a 5'5", weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing black jeans with a burgundy shirt.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Robert Transue: at (570) 421-6800 Ext: 1029 or e-mail rtransue@sarpd.com. Tips can also be made to Detective Dan Knowles, at (570) 421-6800 Ext: 1046 or dknowles@sarpd.com.