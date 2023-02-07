CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say.

Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say.

Police did not name the school, but Pleasant Valley High School is located in that area.

The students said the 14-year-old boy's statements mentioned one teacher in particular, then several others.

The boy admitted to investigators that he made those statements during class, police said.

He was charged with terroristic threats and harassment, and was taken to the juvenile detention center.