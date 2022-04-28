"A bomb hit and the walls of our house shivered."
"No one knew if it would be our city that would be bombed next."
"I saw a notification and the professor said the test is canceled."
"That is when I understood we have a real problem."
These are lessons of war from students of Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv told to students at Penn State Schuylkill.
"Life as we know it stopped. Never going to return to the way it was before," said Ukrainian student Lesi Nedopas.
The hour-long live Zoom included questions ranging from students' mental health to what was the day like when Russia invaded. Freshman Sergio Nieto asked what life was like prior to the Russian invasion compared to after.
"I couldn't comprehend their answers because the struggles I face here are nothing to what I face here. I feel for them," he said.
Junior Madison Meyer wondered where people go without a safe haven. Bohdana Yakobchuk answered it best, as her family took in four refugees.
"It was really nice, Polish people were altruistic enough to say to refugees they could live with them. I didn't know that. I'll spread the word," Meyer said.
The Europeans are students of Frackville native Matthew Kenenitz who'd been teaching at the college in Lviv for three years but now does it locally in Schuylkill County via Zoom.
"I hope students here see how strong the human spirit can be," he said.
It's a class with a life-long impact, at least for sophomore Dashawn Dixon.
"They got some strong people in Ukraine. I can use the lessons they taught me to stay motivated and keep it going in life," he said.