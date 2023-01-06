Moscow, Id. - Students at another college in the same town where the killings happened say it's a relief to see a suspect behind bars.

New Saint Andrews College is a private Christian school in Moscow, Idaho.

Students say that while it's great to see the case against Bryan Kohberger moving forward, they're not sure things will ever feel normal in their small community again.

"We're such a close-knit community," said Marilla Story, freshman at New Saint Andrews College, "we just get a lot more coverage because everyone's feeling it a lot more, and so it's not like getting back to normal because these things do happen."

"Seeing that they have a suspect is reassuring because we're seeing the fruit of their work," said Alexis Daggett, sophomore at New Saint Andrews College.

Students say it's helpful for people in Moscow to see more details from the case because police were so tight-lipped in the days after the killings.