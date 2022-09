LONG POND, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police celebrate the return of Sunny Day Camp.

Troop N held the fourth annual event at the Pocono Race Track in Long Pond.

It provides a Camp Cadet experience for people with special needs.

There were many activities, including tours of a state police helicopter and a chance to check out the horses with the PSP mounted patrol unit.

It's the first time the camp has been held in two years because of the pandemic.