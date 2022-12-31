HAZLE TWP., Pa. - On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police-Hazleton responded to the 500 block Cando Expressway, Hazle Township, for a report of an armed robbery.

An individual entered the Sunoco gas station, approached the counter, and asked for assistance with lottery tickets before partially brandishing a handgun from his right coat pocket and demanding the cash drawer.

The person was wearing all black and was masked.

The victims described the person as a white male, approximately 5'9" or 5"10" in height and approximately 200 pounds.

The person stole $628 before exiting the store and then headed north towards Front Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police Hazleton at 570-459-3890.